Bournemouth manager praises Antoine Semenyo's impact in Crystal Palace victory

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has applauded Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo after his game-changing performance in the victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars forward produced the assist for Justin Kluivert's match-winner as Bournemouth continued their good run of form in the Premier League.

Semenyo was dropped to the bench due to illness before the game but Iraola had to rely on the hardworking striker after a lackluster first-half display from his team.

The 24-year-old replaced Alex Scott after the break before combing with fellow second-half substitute to deliver the winner ten minutes from time.

“In the second half, a probably more open contest and in the end Antoine and Justin they made the differenceâ€¦the subs gave us more energy. Milos, Antoine, Justin, even Max (Aarons) to close the game, and its good because we are finishing strong, scoring goals late and we have to continue," said Iraola after the game.

Smeenyo has netted seven goals and provided four assists in the ongoing campaign.