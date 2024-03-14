Brace-hero Antoine Semenyo excited after Bournemouth's comeback victory against Luton Town

Antoine Semenyo has shared his excitement after scoring a brace to inspire AFC Bournemouth to victory in their English Premier League clash with Luton Town.

The Ghana international scored the equaliser as the Cherries staged a remarkable comeback after conceding three goals in the first half.

Semenyo went on to score the winner with seven minutes remaining as Bournemouth became only the fourth team in the Premier League to win a game from a 3-0 deficit at half-time.

"Tired, excited and happy for the team. It is a great game to get involved in and great to get a win," a smiling Semenyo said after the game.

The 24-year-old praised his teammates for showing resilience after taking their chances in the second-half.

"It feels amazing. I mean the team showed so much resilience. We came in at half time knowing we hadn't played well. They scored three chances out of three, we missed so many chances and we knew coming out in the second half we will get many chances and once Dom (Solanke) scored the first once, we knew there will be many," he added.

Semenyo is enjoying an outstanding campaign under manager Iraola Andoni, scoring his sixth and seventh goals in the game against Luton Town.