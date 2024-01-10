Brace hero Kwame Peprah clinches Man of the Match Award  in Kerala Blasters' Victory

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah stole the spotlight as he secured the Man of the Match award in Kerala Blasters' commanding triumph over Shillong Lajong FC in the Indian Super Cup.

The former King Faisal player showcased his goal-scoring prowess, contributing significantly to the team's convincing victory.

Peprah left an early mark on the game by netting the first goal in the 14th minute with a clinical finish, capitalizing on a diligent pass from Dimitrios Diamantakos. This early strike propelled the Tuskers into a formidable lead.

Undeterred, Peprah doubled the advantage just 12 minutes later, exhibiting skill and precision as he chested in a deflected cross from Prabir Das. The Ghanaian forward's dynamic attacks kept Shillong Lajong on the defensive, scrambling to counter the onslaught.

Despite the resilience of the Red Dragons, the Blasters maintained control. Shillong Lajong earned a penalty in the 28th minute, converted calmly by Captain Renan Paulinho, briefly reigniting hopes for the opposition.

The second half witnessed Kerala Blasters intensifying their pressure, with Aimen rising high in the box and connecting with Daisuke's precise cross in the 47th minute, securing a thumping header to reestablish the Blasters' dominance.

The victory sets the stage for Kerala Blasters, who are slated to face Jamshedpur FC in another Super Cup game at home on January 15. Kwame Peprah's stellar performance not only propelled the team to success but also underscored his impressive rise in form, earning him the well-deserved Man of the Match accolade.