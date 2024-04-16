GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
BREAKING: Angry Asante Kotoko supporters halt training, call for coaching overhaul

Published on: 16 April 2024
BREAKING: Angry Asante Kotoko supporters halt training, call for coaching overhaul

Angry Asante Kotoko fans stormed the club's training grounds on Tuesday to stop head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his team from training.

There were a lot of tension at the club's training ground in Adako Jachie as the frustrated fans blocked Dr. Ogum and his players from training.

This occurred amidst the team's dismal performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, suffering seven defeats in their last nine games.

The Porcupine Warriors have picked just a point from their last seven matches, leaving them only three points away from the relegation zone.

Currently sitting in 11th place, their worst-ever run in their Ghanaian top-flight, fans demanded the ousting of the head coach and his staff due to the poor performances.

Despite attempts by the head of the IMC, Nana Appiah Apinkra, to calm the fans, they remained steadfast, insisting on a coaching staff change.

Consequently, players were unable to proceed with training, leaving the club in uncertainty.

As the situation unfolds, the club is yet to release an official statement, leaving fans and stakeholders eager for further developments.

