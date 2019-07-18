Breaking News: Amaju Pinnick SACKED as CAF 1st Vice-president

Amaju Pinnick has been removed as CAF First Vice President after a crunch Executive Committee meeting on Thursday.

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation has been yanked after reportedly leading attacks on his CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad.

Insiders says the tough-talking Nigerian is responsible for the recent troubles of the Madagascar ace after he was arrested by French authorities.

He has been replaced by Congolese football administrator and a member of the FIFA Council Congolese Omari Constant as 1st vice-president with Moroccan FA president Fouzi Lekjaa, becomes 2nd vice-president.

South African Danny Jordan is now the 3rd vice-president.

More Details soon.