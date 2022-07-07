BREAKING NEWS: Asante Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama to join Muharraq Club in Bahrain

Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama is set to join Bahraini giants Muharraq Club, Ghanasoccernet can report.

Gama's contract with Kotoko has expired, and he has decided not to renew it after leaving with all of his belongings.

He joined Kotoko as a free agent in 2020 and helped them win the Ghana Premier League in the recently ended season.

The Porcupine Warriors were eager to extend his contract, but the impressive midfielder has decided to seek a new challenge.

Ghanasoccernet understands Kotoko and Gama were unable to reach an agreement for a new contract because the 29-year-old demanded a salary increase that Kotoko refused to pay.

Gama has held positive talks with the Muharraq, and a transfer is imminent. He will join the top-flight side on a free transfer.

Fabio Gama in his two-year stint with Asante Kotoko scored five goals in 48 appearances.

Following an impressive debut season in which he scored four goals in 28 Ghana Premier League games, the attacking midfielder made 20 appearances in the 2021/22 season.

Injuries plagued him early in the season, limiting his playing time under Prosper Ogum Narteh.

Muharraq, a club founded 94 years ago, have won the Bahrani league 34 times and other domestic titles.