BREAKING NEWS: Augustine Okrah makes sensational return to Tanzania, signs for Young Africans

Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC have completed the signing of Ghanaian attacker Augustine Okrah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal

The Bechem United star man has already arrived in Tanzania and has underwent his medical examination ahead of the purported move.

Yanga are reportedly dolling out around US$150,000 to sign the attacking midfielder from the Ghana Premier League side, with an official announcement very imminent.

The 30-year-old rejoined Bechem in September this year following the contract expiration between him Yanga's bitterest rivals Simba SC.

Okrah is already lightening up the Ghana Premier League this season since it started. He has netted 8 goals and provided two assists in 15 matches so far.

His impressive form has seen him bag the player of the month for November award.

The former Al Hilal SC and Al Merreikh player is crossing carpet from Simba to Yanga just like he did in Sudan amongst the two rival clubs. This move will surely spark the rivalry between the two Dar es Salam clubs.

The former Ghanaian player to cross carpets between the two clubs was Bernard Morrison, who moved from Yanga to Simba and back to Yanga.

Okrah has also had spells in Sweden, Egypt, and India since graduating from the Red Bull Academy in July 2012.