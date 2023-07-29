Breaking News: Bechem United striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni signs for Tanzanian champions Young Africans

Bechem United striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni has completed a transfer move to Tanzanian champions. Young Africans SC, GHANAsoccernet.com confirm

The bulky footballer touched down in Tanzania on Saturday to conclude all other documentation of his transfer to the Citizens.

The 23-year-old attacker has signed a two-year contract with Yanga with the option for another after passing his medical examination on the same.

Konkoni has been a mainstay in the Ghana Premier League since joining Bechem, scoring 34 goals in 97 appearances across four seasons.

He was outstanding in the 2022-23 campaign after netting 15 goals in 29 matches, which earned him an invitation to the Ghana national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June.

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Sudanese powerhouse Al Hilal SC were interested in landing the prolific striker, but he has opted for Tanzania to continue his career.

Yanga will be competing in the CAF Champions League in the upcoming and have strengthened their squad with some foreign players, including Konkoni.

Yanga reached the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season, losing to Algerian side USM Alger.