BREAKING NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus from Real Madrid

Five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Juventus from Real Madrid, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds, is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Uefa Champions League trophies with them.

Despite the glut of silverware the five-times world player of the year has had frequent fallouts with Real and has declared on several occasions that he wants to leave the club.

Moments after lifting a third consecutive Champions League trophy by helping Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final on May 26, Ronaldo appeared to suggest he had already decided to leave, telling a television reporter on the pitch at Kiev's NSC Olympic Stadium: "It was beautiful to play for Real Madrid."

The 33-year-old appeared to backtrack on that statement during Real's celebration parade through the Spanish capital the next day, when he told a mass of supporters: "See you next season."