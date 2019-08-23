BREAKING NEWS: Ghana ace Afriyie Acquah completes switch to Turkish side Malatyaspor

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has joined Turkish Supalig side Yeni Malatyaspor on a two-year, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 27-year-old penned a two-year deal with the option to extend for one year on Friday after completing a successful medical test.

Acquah joins the Blood and Gold outfit as a free agent after his contract with Italian side Empoli came to an end in June.

This is second time Acquah will be playing outside Italy.

The first was in January 2013 when he signed for TSG Hoffenheim but it was a disastrous spell as he never played a competitive match.

He returned to Italy after six months.

The 36 times capped Ghana international has spent most of his career in Italy, where he played for the likes of Parma, Sampdoria, Torino and Empoli.