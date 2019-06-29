Breaking News: Ghana coach Appiah bows to pressure - names Kwadwo, Baba in starting line up to face Cameroon - Lumor axed

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has caved in to the criticism of his selection by naming top stars Kwadwo Asamoah and Baba Rahman in his starting line up for Saturday's crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash with Cameroon.

But legendary striker Asamoah Gyan remains on the bench along with unimpressice left-back Lumor Agbenyenu on the sidelines.

The selection is part of the four changes the coach is making with injuries, poor form and suspension conspiring to lead to the changes.

Jonathan Mensah will come in for John Boye who was shown the read card in the previous match against Benin.

Injury means Kwadwo Asamoah will play in the place of Thomas Agyepong on the left wing with while Baba Rahman will play on the left side of the defence ahead of Lumor who was not top in the first form in match.

These changes are part of the strategy by the coach to help him defeat the Indomitable Lions in a crucial match that will decide the fate of the Black Stars in the tournament.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintains his starting place with the more experienced Baba Rahman on the left side of the defence in the place of Lumor.

England-based defender Andy Yiadom will play on the right side of defence with Mensah partnering Kasim Nuhu at the heart of the defence.

Full Ghana line up

Richard Ofori Andy Yiadom Baba Rahman Kassim Nuhu Jonathan Mensah Mubarak Wakaso Thomas Partey Andre Ayew Jordan Ayew Christian Atsu Kwadwo Asamoah