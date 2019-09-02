Breaking News: Kurt Okraku announces decision to contest Ghana FA presidential election

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, the owner of Ghanaian top-flight side Dreams FC, has announced his decision to contest for the Ghana Football Association presidential election tentatively scheduled for this month.

The Football Management MBA holder announced his decision digitally on Monday after months of deliberations with various stakeholders in the game.

The Liverpool University educated administrator becomes the fourth person to join the race after Wilfred Osei Palmer, George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

He revealed his decision via various social media handles backed with video messages to the football family of Ghana in various languages in the country.

Fellow members of the football family, I have decided to put myself forward to contest the leadership of the Ghana Football Association when the election process begins and I will need your support. Thank you pic.twitter.com/obgtLgduNx — Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku (@kurtokraku) September 2, 2019

"After a thorough process of deliberations, discussions, engagements and consultations with various stakeholders of our industry, I have decided to put myself forward to contest the leadership of the Ghana Football Association when the election process officially opens," Kurt Okraku said in his message released on social media.

"My conviction to contest the upcoming election has been further enforced during the period of consultations with stakeholders.

"It became very evident during this period that the qualities I possess are exactly what stakeholders are looking for as we look to tackle the challenges that face our industry at this particular point in time."

The messages were released in the most popular language with followers on the game in English, his native Ga, Twi and Hausa.

The quartet are seeking to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned from the position following an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.