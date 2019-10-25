BREAKING NEWS: Kurt Okraku outruns George Afriyie to win FA hot seat

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku has been declared winner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president after beating off competition from closest rival George Afriyie.

The Ghana FA Presidential election traveled to a second round after none of the candidates failed to pull more than 50 percent.

Kurt Okraku however led the first round after gaining 44 votes with former Vice President George Afriyie collecting 40 votes.

Lawyers Amanda Clinton George Ankamah had no votes.

Three votes were spoilt.

Nana Yaw Amponsah had 27 votes with Fred Pappoe disappointing getting only 6 votes.

In the second round, Mr. Okraku and Afriyie battled it out before the former clinched the seat after grabbing a whopping 59 votes with Afriyie placing second with 43 votes.

This forced elections into the third round.

George Conceded defeat midway into the third run of voting.

Mr. Okraku succeeds former president Kwesi Nyantakyi who was banned from all football-related activities following the airing of Anas expose documentary titled "Number 12".

It is the first time in over 13 years that the GFA have had a President other than Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Below is the full result of the second round;

Kurt Okraku — 59 votes

George Afriyie

— 43 votes

Nana Yaw Amponsah — 16 votes