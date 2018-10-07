Breaking News: Mubarak Wakaso survives serious car accident on journey to play for Ghana

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso survived a serious car accident in Spain on Sunday on his journey to play for his country in next week's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The midfielder was heading to the town of Loiu, 12 kilometers from Bilbao, to take a flight to his country to join the Black Stars for the match against Sierra Leone when the accident occurred.

Wakaso's car hit the railing of the motorway as he drove in rainy conditions on his way to the airport for the journey to Ghana to join the national team.

A picture of his car shows that the right side front tyre of car and that side of the vehicle was completely damaged following the crash.

However, the influential player did not required hospital admission and continued with his journey to the airport to catch the flight to his native country in West Africa.

Wakaso stops world best player Luca Modric in the match against Real Madrid on Saturday“Deportivo Alavés player Wakaso Mubarak has had a slight car accident this morning but he is in a perfect condition,” a club statement read.

“The incident occurred this morning on a stretch of the AP-68 motorway when the player was heading to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana and join the national team.”

“Wakaso has resumed his way to the airport normally minutes later,” the statement added.

The accident occurred just hours after Wakaso had played a key role in Alaves' shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.

Wakaso was return to the Black Stars fold after being excluded from the squad that played and bombed against Kenya in the qualifiers last month.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has recalled the midfielder following his blistering form in the Spanish La Liga.