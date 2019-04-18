BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria call off AFCON 2019 warm up game against Ghana

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have cancelled the Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations warm-up match against Ghana.

Having missed out on the last two editions of the tournament, the Super Eagles returned in grand style qualifying with a game to spare after topping Group E with 13 points from six games.

In the wake of the AFCON draw held in Egypt last Friday, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have agreed to engage the Black Stars of Ghana in a pre-tournament friendly match.

But according to reports, the match which was scheduled to come off in early June has been cancelled.

Nigeria have been pitted in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Ghana meanwhile find themselves in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.