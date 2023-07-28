Breaking News: Popular GHALCA Top 4 tournament cancelled

The highly anticipated Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 competition for this year has been cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond the control' of the club's welfare governing body, it has been announced.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled to kick off on August 6, has been called off by the organizers.

GHALCA President, Kudjoe Finaoo, had previously announced SuperSport as the main broadcast partner for the competition.

However, despite the initial plans, the organizers were unable to secure enough sponsorship to proceed with the event.

GHALCA has confirmed the tournament has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of this year's GHALCA top 4 tournament due to circumstances beyond our control. The decision has been communicated to the participating clubs. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." a statement from GHALCA on Friday reads.

The GHALCA Top 4 tournament is a popular pre-season event that traditionally features the top four clubs from the previous campaign.

This year, it was set to include Ghanaian champions Medeama, Aduana Stars, Bechem United, and Bibiani GoldStars. Bibiani GoldStars expressed their interest in replacing Asante Kotoko, who had withdrawn from the competition.

Unfortunately, without sufficient financial backing, the organizers were forced to make the difficult decision to cancel the tournament.

This cancellation is a setback for fans and clubs alike, as the GHALCA Top 4 competition is a highly anticipated event that serves as a precursor to the new football season in Ghana.

The hope is that in the future, the GHALCA Top 4 competition will find the necessary support and sponsorship to resume and continue its tradition of showcasing exciting matches and promoting the talents of Ghanaian football clubs.