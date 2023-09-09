Bright Agyei rejoins Aduana Stars ahead of new season

Forward Bright Agyei has joined Aduana Stars on loan ahead of the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old returns to the Ghana Premier League after a tough spell in Tanzania with Singida Big Boys.

The talented forward is joining the Ogya Boys for the third time, having spent two spells with the club before joining Burgas FC in Kuwait and Singida in Tanzania.

Agyei is revered in Dormaa and remains a legend of the club, having scored 49 goals in 145 appearances for the Ghanaian giants.

Aduana Stars are preparing ahead of the new season and believe the return of Agyei will add some bite in their attack.

Last season, Aduana came close to winning their third Ghana Premier League title.