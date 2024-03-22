Brighton bound Ibrahim Osman makes Ghana debut in Nigeria defeat 

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman made his first appearance for Ghana's national team in a friendly against Nigeria on Friday.

The 19-year-old, receiving his maiden call-up, debuted under Coach Otto Addo in a 2-1 loss to the Nigerian Super Eagles.

Nigeria secured victory with goals from Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman, while Ghana managed to narrow the deficit with a penalty converted by captain Jordan Ayew following a foul on Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo.

Osman showcased glimpses of his talent during his late substitution for Jordan Ayew in injury time.

As a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, Osman has garnered attention for his remarkable performances and exceptional talent, earning him a lucrative move to English Premier League side Brighton.

The winger is set to officially join Brighton in the summer after the club reached an agreement with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for a reported fee of around £16 million.

Looking ahead, Osman will aim to secure more playing time in Ghana's upcoming matches.

Ghana's national team will face Uganda in their next international friendly on March 26 in Marrakech, Morocco.