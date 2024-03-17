Brighton-bound Ibrahim Osman receives maiden Ghana call-up

Brighton-bound Ibrahim Osman has received his inaugural call-up to the Ghana national team ahead of the forthcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda next week.

The 19-year-old sensation is one of the debutants summoned by Ghana coach Otto Addo for the two friendly matches set to take place in Morocco.

Hailing from the esteemed Right to Dream Academy, Osman's remarkable performances and exceptional talent have paved the way for a lucrative move to English Premier League outfit Brighton.

The winger will officially join Brighton in the summer, following an agreement between the club and Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for a fee reported to be approximately £16 million.

Osman will reunite with former teammates Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah in the Ghana national team, where he is anticipated to compete for a spot.

The Black Stars are scheduled to confront 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finalist Nigeria on March 22 before clashing with Uganda four days later.

These matches mark the senior national team's first fixtures since their disappointing campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast, which ultimately led to the dismissal of Chris Hughton as the Black Stars' coach.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom