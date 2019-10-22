"Brilliant" Nana Yaw Amponsah steals show at first-ever Ghana FA presidential debate

Aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah won many admirers at the first ever Ghana Football Association presidential debate held on Monday night in Accra.

The Phar Rangers president dazzled with his deep knowledge and understanding of the problems confronting Ghanaian football and offered practical solutions.

The former FIFA intermediary has been hailed as one of the most brilliant young football administrators in the West African nation, demonstrating his immense knowledge in corporate governance.

Social networking side Twitter went overdrive, with football fans praising the UK-trained Sports lawyer after his virtuoso display during the first ever FA presidential debate in Ghana.

Amponsah appeared top of his game but remain to be seen if his brilliant submissions will result in votes.

Five out of the six candidates - Fred Pappoe, George Ankomah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Okraku and Amanda Clinton participated in the intellectually stimulating exercise at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra on Monday night.