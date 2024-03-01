Brotherly love: How Inaki and Nico Williams are conquering the Copa del Rey together

Athletic Bilbao's road to this season's Copa del Rey final has been nothing short of spectacular, thanks in large part to the incredible performances of brothers Inaki and Nico Williams.

The duo has been dominating the headlines, and their chemistry on the field has been a joy to watch.

Inaki, the older of the two brothers, has been a key figure in Athletic's success in the competition. He has scored two goals and provided two assists, including a beautiful volley against Atletico Madrid in the semifinals.

Inaki returns the favour. Nico with the second goal. pic.twitter.com/jf0WgBAStf — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) February 29, 2024

Nico, on the other hand, has been a revelation, scoring three goals and providing four assists. Their partnership has been particularly fruitful, with Nico assisting Inaki's goal in the second leg of the semifinals, and Inaki returning the favour by setting up Nico's goal in the same match.

Their performances have not gone unnoticed, with fans and pundits alike praising their talent and dedication.

Nico and Inaki Williams, these two brothers are living the dream ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gOH4u9L1fr — Mod (@CFCMod_) February 29, 2024

The Williams brothers have been the driving force behind Athletic's success in the Copa del Rey, and their bond on and off the field is clear for all to see.

The final against Real Mallorca on April 6 presents an opportunity for the Williams brothers to make history and help Athletic end their 40-year Copa del Rey drought.

Inaki was part of the 2020 and 2021 finals and experienced heartbreak, and Nico wouldn't want to go through the same thing. The pressure is on, but with their combined talents and brotherly love, anything is possible.

The story of the Williams brothers: Their parents walked barefoot across the Sahara from Ghana to reach Melilla, the north African Spanish enclave. They relocate to Bilbao. Iñaki and Nico grew up there. Tonight, they both scored for Athletic Club Bilbao in the Copa semi final. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 29, 2024

Their journey to the final has been remarkable, and their connection on the field is a testament to the special bond between siblings.

As they prepare to take on Mallorca in Sevilla, the Williams brothers are determined to make the most of this opportunity and bring home the coveted trophy.

Whether they succeed or fail, their performances have captured the hearts of fans everywhere, and their brotherly love will continue to inspire generations to come.

The Copa del Rey final promises to be an exciting encounter, and with the Williams brothers leading the charge, Athletic Bilbao have every chance of ending their long wait for silverware.