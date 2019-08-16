C. K Akonnor eyes National Team job

Former Asante Kotoko Head Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has set his eyes on coaching any of the national teams should the opportunity arrive.

The former Black Stars captain relinquish his job with Asante Kotoko after been elevated to Technical Director for the club.

Akonnor who won the Tier I Special Competition with Asante Kotoko and also qualified the team to the CAF Confederation Cup says is time he focuses on getting a national team job after acquiring a lot of experience on the local scene.

"I have coach a lot of teams in this country and I think it's either I get a chance to take on one of the national teams".

"Or better still I may go to abroad and expand myself as a coach so as to excel at the top level"

Akonnor has coached a lot for Clubs in the country such as Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold.