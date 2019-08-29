C.K Akonnor withdraws case against Asante Kotoko

Oyerepa Sports has reported that former coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Kwabena Akonnor and his lawyers have resolved to settle their case against Asante Kotoko amicably without any arbiter.

The two parties(Asante Kotoko and Akonnor) at the status committee sitting on Thursday asked for a postponement of the case for two weeks which will be used in settling the issue.

The report goes further to say that the two parties at the next sitting will inform the status committee that both parties have agreed to settle the issue amicably which CK AKonnor will withdraw the charges leveled against Asante Kotoko.

"Its true both parties have asked for a 2 week adjournment and it's because we want to settle the issue ourselves without any arbitrary."

"CK is not a litigant and still has Asante Kotoko at heart." A source close to the former Kotoko gaffer told Oyerepa 100.7FM