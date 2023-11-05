CAF and FIFA referee instructors guide Ampem Darkoa Ladies ahead of Women's Champions League kickoff

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies received a visit from CAF and FIFA referee instructors as they prepare for the 2023 Women's Champions League in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

The delegation, led by experienced FIFA referee Fatou Gaye, conducted a comprehensive briefing on the rules and regulations governing the competition and patiently addressed any questions from the team. Notably, VAR (Video Assistant Referee) will be in use after the group stages, focusing on areas such as errors in player identity, goal decisions, offside instances, and penalty awards.

Fatou Gaye emphasized the importance of players maintaining their professionalism on the field, discouraging the act of removing jerseys during goal celebrations, as it reflects poorly on the individual, even if it results in caution. She added, "VAR will be used to assist in areas of error, but it will not dictate referee decisions. Your appearance, including tidy hair that doesn't cover your name and number, matters."

The Women's World Cup organizing committee member also encouraged Ampem Darkoa Ladies, wishing them the best of luck in the tournament.

The tournament is set to commence on Sunday, with Ampem Darkoa Ladies placed in Group B alongside AS FAR, AS Mande, and Hurricanes FC. Their first match is scheduled for Monday against Moroccan side AS FAR.

By Abigail Sena Sosu | San Pedro, Ivory Coast