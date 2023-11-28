CAF appoint Gambian Lamin Jammeh to officiate Medeama's CAF Champions League clash against Belouizdad

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the officiating team for the highly anticipated CAF Champions League showdown between Medeama Sporting Club and CR Belouizdad.

Lamin Jammeh of The Gambia will take center stage as the central referee, flanked by assistant referees Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo and Omar Darboe, both also from The Gambia. Alhasan Baboucarr Bass will assume the role of the Fourth Referee.

Rene Williams Sere from Cote D’Ivoire has been assigned the crucial position of Match Commissioner. The team of officials further includes Peter Elgam Edibe from Nigeria as Referee Assessor, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu from Nigeria as General Coordinator, Ibrahim Sannie Daara from Ghana as the Media Officer, and Odochi Joan Efughu from Nigeria as the Security Officer.

The Medeama SC vs. CR Belouizdad clash is set to take place on Friday, December 1, with a 4 pm kickoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Medeama are heading into the game from the back of a defeat to Al Ahly in their first game in Cairo last Saturday and are hoping to bounce back to winning ways.