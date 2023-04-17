CAF approves amended U17 Africa Cup of Nations Regulations on MRI testing

Executive Committee of CAF has approved a recommendation by Youth Organizing Committee and Medical Organizing Committee to amend Article 27 of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations Regulations:

The approved Regulation: Article 27 now reads:

27.1 For the qualifying phase, an eligibility test will be compulsory performed for all the participating teams before the start of the matches.

27.2 The test will be performed according to CAF Protocol in a health facility duly accredited centre where there is an MRI apparatus (Magnetic Resonance Imaging).

27.3 CAF reserve the right to make the eligibility test (MRI) as well during the final phase for the twelve teams qualified to the tournament. The cost of the MRI test will be covered by CAF.

27.4. If, after performing the eligibility test (MRI), for a participating team and

four (4) or more of its players are found ineligible, and the participating team will be disqualified.

27.5. If after performing an MRI test for a participating team and one (1), two (2) or three (3) of its players are found ineligible, the said player(s) will not be allowed to participate in the competition. The concerned team will be allowed to participate in the competition but is not authorized to replace the ineligible player(s).

27.6. The following procedures shall be followed:

(i) All participating teams are expected to arrive five (5) days before the start of the competition. The host association shall cover the related costs.

(ii) The participating teams may be subjected to MRI tests, to be conducted at the earliest five (5) days before the start of the competition. CAF reserves the right to conduct an MRI test at any time before or during the competition.

(iii) Any request for a second reading for a player found to be ineligible shall be addressed to CAF by email no later than 3 hours following notification of the outcome of the first reading."

This modification comes into effect from the date of notification of this decision and will be applied in the final tournament U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria 2023, which is starting later this month.