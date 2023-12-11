CAF Awards 2023: Victor Osimhen crowned African Golden Ball winner, first Nigerian since 1999

Nigeria and Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen clinched the prestigious 2023 African Golden Ball at the CAF Awards in Marrakech, Morocco, succeeding Sadio Mané.

Osimhen's remarkable journey from Lagos to Napoli, via Wolfsburg, Charleroi, LOSC Lille, and Italy, culminated in a stellar season where he netted 26 goals and provided 5 assists in 32 games, securing Napoli's Serie A triumph after 33 years.

His triumph, surpassing contenders Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi, marks him as the first Nigerian to claim the African Golden Ball since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

This accolade elevates Osimhen's status as the certified scorer for the Super Eagles, just weeks before the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire, where Nigeria is grouped with the host nation, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

In parallel, Asisat Oshoala, the FC Barcelona striker from Nigeria, secured the 2023 Women's Golden Ball for the sixth time in her career—an unparalleled feat.

As both Osimhen and Oshoala bask in their glory, their achievements resonate on the eve of significant football events, adding anticipation to Nigeria's performance in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.