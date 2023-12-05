CAF Awards: Ampem Darkoa midfielder Jennifer Owusuaa nominated for Goal of the Year

Jennifer Owusuaa's strike in the CAF Women's Champions League has been nominated for the Goal of the Year ahead of next week's CAF Awards.

The Ampem Darkoa Ladies midfielder scored a stunning goal in the semi-final clash against Morocco's Sporting Club Casablanca during the tournament in Ivory Coast last month.

Owusuaa will face competition from Alex Ngonga of TP Mezembe, Dango Ouattara of Burkina Faso and Khaled Bousseliou of USM Alger.

Also nominated for the award are Mahmoud 'Kharaba' Abdelmenen of Al Ahly, Egypt's U23 star Mahmoud Saber, Mohamed Dhaoui of Tunisia and Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Other goals from the CAF Women's Champions League to earn nomination are SC Casablanca's Nguessan Kofi's strike against Atletico FC and Tholakele Tebogo's goal from Sundowns in the final against the Moroccan outfit.

Completing the list are Patient Mwamba of TP Mezembe and Equatorial Guinea's Saul Coco.

Owusuaa was one of the stars for Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the tournament as the Ghanaian champions finished fourth.

Watch video below: