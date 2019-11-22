CAF Awards: Executive Council  adopts three new award categories

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has introduced three new categories of awards to be given out during its annual award ceremony.

The new category of awards was agreed at CAF’s Executive Council meeting held in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday 21 November, 2019.

The CAF awards will now have the Africa Interclub Player of the Year, the Best African Club President and a Special recognition award for contributions to society.

The Africa Interclub Player of the Year will award the outstanding player in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, the African Club president award will target the administrators and Chief Executive Officers of the various clubs in Africa while there will be a Special recognition award.

The CAF Awards is an awards evening held to honour the best African association football players. It is conferred by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).