CAF Champions League: Agyeman Badu, Opoku and Okrah dropped as Kotoko name 18-man squad for Kano Pillars clash

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen has named an 18-man squad for the club's CAF Champions League game against Kano Pillars on Sunday in Nigeria.

The Norwegian tactician, who arrived in Accra with 23 players for camping before Thursday's trip, dropped five players after three days of training in the capital.

Notable amongst the names dropped are veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku, returnee Augustine Okrah and Ghana U-23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah. The other two dropped are Martin Antwi and Emmanuel Agyeman Badu.

Kotoko trained at the Accra Academy Park to familiarize themselves with the Astro Turf as they prepare to mount the Saani Abacha Stadium on Sunday against Kano Pillars.

The team will leave Ghana today for Kano to begin their journey in Africa's elite club competition.

Kotoko performed creditably well in their last continental campaign after reaching the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup last season.

Below is the 18-man squad:

F. Annan O. Kwame E. Dacoster A. Sefah A. Tetteh E. Owusu P. Yeboah M. Habib W. Adams D. Arnold J. Blay K. Andoh E. Gyamfi A. Frimpong G. Asiamah G. Abege R. Arthur N. Keita.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin