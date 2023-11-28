CAF Champions League: Algerian champions CR Belouizdad to arrive in Ghana today ahead of Medeama clash

CR Belouizdad are set to land in Ghana on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in anticipation of their CAF Champions League match against Medeama SC.

The Algerian giants clash with the Ghanaian champions this Friday, December 1, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in a matchday two of the group phase.

Medeama, the Ghanaian champions, aim for a quick rebound after a 3-0 loss to Al Ahly in their group opener at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Belouizdad enters the fixture with confidence, following a convincing 3-0 victory over Young Africans of Tanzania.

Brazilian trainer Marcos Paqueta has named a 24-man squad list for the trip to Ghana, including 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winning duo Rais M'Bolhi and Adlene Guediora.

The Kotoka International Airport will welcome CR Belouizdad at 4 pm. on Tuesday, after which they will proceed to Kumasi for the match.

It's noteworthy that a preliminary team from Belouizdad has already arrived in Kumasi, anticipating the full squad's arrival on Tuesday night.

The excitement is palpable as both teams gear up for a crucial clash, aiming to secure maximum points.

Below is the travelling squad to Ghana: