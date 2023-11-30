CAF Champions League: CR Belouizdad coach Marcos Paqueta declares destiny in clash against Medeama

CR Belouizdad's head coach, Marcos Paqueta, is resolute in his team's pursuit of victory against Medeama SC in the upcoming CAF Champions League clash.

The Algerian champions, fresh off a commanding 3-0 triumph over Young Africans in their opening game, are poised for a challenging encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi against their Ghanaian counterparts.

Paqueta, a Brazilian tactician, emphasized the significance of avoiding mistakes in such pivotal matches, framing the upcoming fixture against Medeama as part of their destiny.

"In matches like this, we shouldn't make mistakes, and we will treat the match as if it is our destiny," he asserted during the pre-match press conference.

The coach displayed unwavering confidence, asserting their indifference towards the opponents and declaring their clear intention to secure a win.

"We don't care about the opponents, and we will go into the match with the intention of winning."

Paqueta further revealed strategic preparation, acknowledging a thorough analysis of the Medeama team's weaknesses.

"We have reviewed the Medeama team and worked on exploiting their weaknesses. We will keep the same way of playing both at home and away."

With a blend of determination and strategic insight, Belouizdad aims to extend their success in the CAF Champions League, viewing each match as a step toward their destiny.