CAF Champions League: CR Belouizdad thump Young Africans in group opener 

Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad commenced their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stage with an impressive victory over Young Africans from Tanzania on Friday.

CR Belouizdad dominated Young Africans, securing a convincing 3-0 triumph at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962.

The scoring action began with Abdelraouf Benguit finding the net in the 10th minute of the first half, giving Belouizdad an early lead.

Abderrahmane Meziane Bentahar extended CR Belouizdad's advantage in the 45th minute, ensuring a 2-0 lead for the home side as they headed into halftime.

Lamin Jallow put the finishing touch on the victory for Belouizdad in the dying moments of injury time in the second half, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 win in the CAF Champions League group stage match.

Following Friday's triumph over Young Africans, Belouizdad now tops the table with three points. Their next challenge is an away match against Medeama in Ghana on December 1, 2023, marking their second group stage encounter in the CAF Champions League.