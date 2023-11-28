CAF Champions League: CR Belouizdad touch down in Ghana for Medeama showdown

Algerian champions CR Belouizdad have landed in Ghana for their CAF Champions League second group game against Medeama SC this Friday.

The Algerians touched down at the Kotoka International Airport around 15:40 GMT and will pass the night in Accra at IBIS Hotel.

The team received a warm welcome by representatives of the Algerian Embassy in Ghana at the airport.

Belouizdad will continue their journey to Kumasi, where the match will take place, on Wednesday morning and will stay around the match venue.

The match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023, with the kickoff set for 16:00 GMT

Belouizdad arrived in Ghana with a 24-man squad, which includes former Algeria international goalkeeper and 2019 AFCON winner Rais M'Bolhi, who is returning to the team after their last game.

Marcos Paqueta's side thumped Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC 3-0 in their first game last Friday in Algiers.

Medeama suffered a 3-0 hammering in the hands of title holders Al Ahly SC and will hope to recover from that on Friday against Belouizdad.