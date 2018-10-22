CAF Champions League: Esperance hope to overturn deficit against Primeiro de Agosto in semis second leg

Esperance de Tunis will lock horns with C.D. Primeiro de Agosto in the 2018 CAF Champions League match on Tuesday.

The semi-final second-leg game is scheduled to take place at the Stade Olympique de Rades in the Tunisian city of Rades.

Esperance are wounded as they lost 1-0 to Agosto in the first-leg match which took place in Angola's capital city Luanda two weeks ago.

The defeat dented the Tunisian champions' hopes of reaching the final for the seventh time.

The two-time Champions League winners have since parted ways with coach Khaled Ben Yahia, who has been replaced by Moni Chabani.

Esperance's key players are Taha Yassine Khenissi and Anice Badri, who are both dangerous strikers.

Meanwhile, Agosto are oozing with confidence ahead of the second-leg encounter as they are leading 1-0 on aggregate.

D'Agosto are looking to make history by becoming the first Angolan club to reach the final of the Champions League.

Zoran Manojlovic, the Agosto head coach, will be keen to another famous victory over a formidable Esperance side.

The Angolan champions' dangerman is Luvumbo Lourenco Pedro, who is also known as Bua.

The forward scored the only goal of the match in the first-leg encounter.

Zambian match referee Janny Sikazwe will officiate the game between Esperance and Agosto.