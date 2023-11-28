CAF Champions League: Former Al Ahly striker Felix Aboagye backs Medeama to qualify despite poor start

Former Al Ahly striker Felix Aboagye says it is possible for Medeama SC to sail through to the next stage of the CAF Champions League despite recording defeat in their first group stage game.

The Ghanaian champions in their first match against AlAhly were resilient enough to hold the African giants in the first half but couldn't contain the intensity of their attack after the break as they conceded three goals and eventually lost the game at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Aboagye who once featured for Al Ahly in the early days of his career believes the group is wide open and Medeama could join Al Ahly to the next stage of the competition.

“The group is very strong and any team in it can qualify for the next round. It is possible for Medeama to qualify with Al-Ahly if it manages to get some points in the matches it plays outside its home country” he said.

Medeama will be hosting Algerian side Belouizdad in their next game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 2.

The Mauve and Yellows beat Nigerian side Remo Stars and Horoya in the preliminary round of the competition to book a place in the group stage.