CAF Champions League: Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku visits Medeama

Ghana Football Association boss Kurt Okraku has paid a visit to the Medeama SC team camp ahead of their CAF Champions League clash with Nigerian side Remo Stars SC on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League champions are scheduled to face Remo at the Cape Coast stadium in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the Champions League.

The Ghana FA President and his entourage visited Medeama's camp on Saturday to offer them words of encouragement and motivation.

The Ghana FA has also supported the Yellow and Mauves with an amount of US$30,000 to cushion the club in their African adventure and urges them to go all the way.

Medeama's last African campaign saw them make it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016, having eliminated South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Tarkwa-based club will make the trip to Nigeria next for the second leg of the tie at the Remo Stars stadium in the Ogun State.

The winner of this tie will advance to the second preliminary, where they will face Guinean giants Horoya AC for a group stage spot in this season's Champions League.