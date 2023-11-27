CAF Champions League: I knew Medeama SC would be no match for Al Ahly- Felix Aboagye 

Former Ghana striker Felix Aboagye says he expected Medeama SC's tough challenge against Al Ahly in their CAF Champions League debut, expressing that he wasn't surprised by the 3-0 defeat.

Aboagye, with seven seasons at Al Ahly and one at Zamalek, highlighted the vast experience of the perennial winners, emphasizing that Medeama, being debutants, faced a formidable opponent in the African powerhouse.

“I was not surprised, because Al Ahly has been the powerhouse of African football. They have been in this competition for a very long time and they have experience.

“So playing against Medeama, who are debutants, their first season in the CAF Champions League speaks for itself. The result of the game is a true reflection of what we are all expecting so it is not a surprise to me. “You know I have been with Al Ahly for quite a very long time, and I know Medeama cannot stand the firepower of Al Ahly so the result speaks for itself.” Felix Aboagye told Radio Gold Sports.

The result, according to Aboagye, reflects the expected outcome, considering the contrasting levels of experience and prowess between the two teams.

Medeama is in Group D with Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad of Algeria, and Young Africans from Tanzania.