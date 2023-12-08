CAF Champions League: Match Preview - Medeama vs. Young Africans

Medeama SC will be aiming for a second win a row in the CAF Champions League group stage when they host Young Africans in a crucial encounter on Friday afternoon.

Coming from a vital 2-1 victory over Algerian side CR Belouizdad, the Ghanaian champions are poised and motivated to overcome Yanga at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Medeama will move to six points with a win on Friday, brightening their chances of advancing to the next round of the competition.

Augustine Evans Adotey has received a major boost to his squad with the return of talisman Jonathan Sowah from suspension.

Sowah has been the main man for the Yellow and Mauves this term, having hit the back of the net six times in 13 outings across all competitions.

Yanga, on the other hand, are looking for their first win in the competition, having suffered a 3-0 loss to Belouizdad and being held at home by Al Ahly SC in the first two games.

The Citizens from Tanzania are in Ghana for one main aim to claim a victory over Medeama as they want to revive their chances of qualifying to the next round by the end of the group phase.

The head coach, Miguel Angel Gamondi, has acknowledged that he and his charges are determined to beat Medeama in Friday's encounter.

The two teams will play again in the reverse fixture next week at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salam, the capital of Tanzania.