CAF Champions League: Medeama aim to ‘steal the show’ against Remo Stars

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has unveiled a bold game plan as they get ready for their CAF Champions League bout against Remo Stars.

Reflecting on the upcoming clash on Sunday, Adotey's words indicate a proactive approach to ensure the Ghanaian champions' success in the preliminary round tie.

"It’s all about your game plan looking at your opponents," Adotey asserted. He went on to analyse the opponent's likely strategy, stating, "Looking at the opponent, they will come and sit back and come on a counter. I want to go all out. Medeama want to go all out." Adotey's statements highlight his intention to seize control of the game and dictate the tempo.

Adotey's ambitions for Medeama are clear: "We’ve got to steal the show at the expense of the Nigerians who also share the same ambition of qualifying to the next round." He expressed unwavering confidence in his team's ability to outshine their opponents and establish their dominance on the field.

"So, believe me, you will see Medeama on Sunday! We are going all out so that the second leg will be a mere formality," he concluded.

Medeama aim to secure a strong victory at home, paving the way for a successful journey to Nigeria. As anticipation builds for this crucial clash, fans eagerly await to see Coach Adotey's strategic insights translate into on-field success.