CAF Champions League: Medeama captain worried over ‘no training’ in Tanzania ahead of Yanga match

Medeama captain Baba Abdulai Musah voiced concern over a disrupted training session as the team was reportedly denied access to the training facility ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League clash against Young Africans of Tanzania

The Ghanaian champions, gearing up for their fourth group game, faced challenges ahead of the encounter scheduled at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Miburani ward of Temeke District on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

"Not being able to train yesterday was a bit worrying," admitted Musah, highlighting the significance of thorough preparation for the upcoming fixture. Despite the setback, the captain shifted the narrative, expressing the team's resolute and focused attitude, stating, "It’s past and gone!"

Musah emphasised the need to overcome obstacles in the pursuit of Champions League glory.

"Yesterday, I don’t know what happened but we were not able to train. And as a player, you have to give off your best at the training ground before it can reflect in the game," he said. "So not being able to train yesterday was a bit worrying but that was yesterday! It’s past and gone! We have today, and we’re hoping to get ourselves train, and it will reflect in our game tomorrow," Musah added.

The first leg in Ghana ended in a 1-1 draw, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense showdown in Tanzania and Medeama remain focused on overcoming challenges as they aim for success in the CAF Champions League.