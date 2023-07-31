CAF Champions League: Medeama chairman Tony Aubynn optimistic of beating Remo Stars

Chairman of Medeama SC, Dr. Tony Aubynn is confident that the team will defeat Remo Stars and advance to the next stage of the CAF Champions League as the Ghana Premier League champions.

The Tarkwa-based side were pitted against Nigerian opposition Remo Stars in the first round of the preliminary stage of the competition and are believed to be making adequate preparations towards the crucial encounter.

Dr. Aubynn, who doubles as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has provided reassurance to Ghanaians that the team will qualify for the next stage of the games.

''We are very confident we will qualify over them; that one, we can assure our supporters and Ghanaians,'' he told Graphic Sports.

Even though he was confident in his team's abilities, he remained wary of their opponents. He acknowledged that qualifying would not be easy, as the Nigerian team was a formidable opponent.

''We have the men, and I think we have a good technical team. We are beefing up the team with a few other players, so I think we are capable of beating them, though I concede that they are not going to be a walkover, especially because they are an academy side.

''It will be suicidal for me to say we will not progress. Everybody will be expecting us to progress; so we are very confident that we'll progress to the next stage, but we also have to admit that we're not going to play a walkover side,'' he said.

The Ghana Premier League champions will be making their debut at the top club competition in Africa. They last participated in the CAF Confederation Cup seven years ago.