CAF Champions League: Medeama chief Moses Armah blames Al Ahly defeat on inexperience

Medeama SC president Moses Armah 'Parker' has attributed his team's defeat to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League to a lack of experience.

The Ghanaian champions succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the Al-Salam Stadium despite a good first half which saw them hold the Egyptian side to a stalemate.

While reflecting on the game, Armah said his team were still learning and got a few things wrong which contributed to the defeat.

"Everything was gone well it was hard for them Al Ahly but unfortunately a certain strategy I think it was inexperience because if our player gets injured they have to carry the player out," he told Peace FM.

"Then we played 10 against 11 till the player came so it was little, little things but we are students we are learning this was why you saw later that the pressure was increasing.

"We have lost three but it is not over we are moving to Kumasi, and we have two home matches," he added.

Medeama have now shifted their focus to the next game against Algerian champions Belouizdad which will be held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, December 1, 2023.