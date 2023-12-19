CAF Champions League: Medeama coach Evans Adotey frustrated by lack of training facilities in Tanzania

Medeama coach Evans Adotey expressed frustration over the lack of training facilities available to the team in Tanzania ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League match against Yanga SC.

Medeama have been denied access to a suitable training field on both Monday and Tuesday, leaving them uncertain about their preparations for the match.

At a press conference, Adotey stated, "Yesterday (Monday) we planned to train on a good field but we were denied access to the venue. Even today which is for mandatory training, I’m told there is no place for us to train at the moment. The game is happening tomorrow and so I don’t know what will happen after here (the press conference). I am yet to know where my team will train or prepare finally for the match."

Adotey also expressed concern about the team's performance, citing their four points from three games as unconvincing. He acknowledged Yanga SC's determination, emphasising the importance of devising a careful strategy to avoid defeat.

This development follows a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the match between Medeama and Yanga SC in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian champions are eager to secure three points to enhance their qualification prospects.