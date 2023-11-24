CAF Champions League: Medeama defender Baba Abdulai Musah sets ambitious tone ahead of Al Ahly clash

Medeama captain Baba Abdulai Musah has outlined the team's ambitious mission in the CAF Champions League as they gear up for a monumental clash against Al Ahly.

The seasoned defender, speaking ahead of the high-stakes encounter, conveyed the team's aspirations and determination to make a significant impact in the prestigious continental competition.

"Our mission in the CAF Champions League is to go far. If we’re lucky to get the ultimate Alhamdulillah! And we’re aiming to go far. We’re here to play football and so we’ll see how it goes. They have big guys and it's understandable. That doesn’t take anything away from the game," affirmed Musah, acknowledging the calibre of their opponent.

Reflecting on the challenge posed by Al Ahly, Musah expressed confidence in Medeama's capabilities on the field. He emphasized the team's focus on matching Al Ahly's prowess and concluded with a sportsmanlike sentiment, "We at Medeama know what to do on the field of play. We are going to match them, and at the end of the 90 minutes, may the best team win."

Medeama, under the guidance of coach Evans Adotey, have demonstrated resilience and determination in their journey to the CAF Champions League group stage. This marks the team's debut in the competition, and they have already exceeded expectations by reaching the coveted "money zone."

Medeama reached this stage of the competition after defeating Nigeria's Remo Stars and Guinea's Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds. The match against Al Ahly represents the biggest fixture in the club's history, and they hope to pull off an upset