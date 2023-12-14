CAF Champions League: Medeama depart to Tanzania on Sunday to battle Yanga

Medeama SC have confirmed their departure date for their upcoming CAF Champions League match against Yanga SC in Tanzania.

The Ghanaian champions will depart on Sunday, December 17 for the game scheduled for Wednesday, December 20.

The first leg of the tie ended in a stalemate last week in Kumasi, and Medeama will be looking to secure a positive result to stay in contention for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Striker Jonathan Sowah scored for Medeama in the first leg, but the Tanzanian champions proved to be tough opponents, managing to snatch a crucial draw that kept their hopes alive.

After three games, Medeama sit on four points, level with CR Belouizdad of Algeria. Egyptian giants Al Ahly lead the group with five points. Yanga SC, who are bottom of the table, have managed to secure only two points so far.

The match between Medeama and Yanga SC promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams determined to come out on top. Medeama will be looking to build on their impressive performances in the competition so far, while Yanga SC will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and secure a vital win.