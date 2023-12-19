GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Medeama navigate venue hurdles in build-up against Young Africans

Published on: 19 December 2023
CAF Champions League: Medeama navigate venue hurdles in build-up against Young Africans

Medeama SC faces a setback in their CAF Champions League campaign as they won't have the chance to train at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam ahead of their clash with Young Africans SC on Wednesday.

According to CAF regulations, the visiting team, Medeama, should train at the match venue a day before the game, but due to a congested schedule at the stadium, this won't be possible.

On Tuesday, Simba SC is set to host Wydad AC in the afternoon, and later in the evening, Al Hilal SC will take on Etoile du Sahel at the same venue.

This leaves no room for Medeama to familiarize themselves with the match venue before their crucial fixture.

As a result, Medeama will have to settle for an official training session at the Gymkhana Posta in Dar es Salaam.

In contrast, Yanga will prepare at the Avic training ground in Kimbiji.

Despite these challenges, Medeama, currently holding the second spot in Group D, is determined to secure at least a point in what promises to be a pivotal encounter on Wednesday.

