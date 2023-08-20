CAF Champions League: Medeama pip Remo Stars to gain first leg advantage in preliminary round tie

Medeama SC recorded a narrow victory against Nigerian side Remo Stars to gain an advantage in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves needed a first-half goal to see off the Nigerians with a 1-0 win at the Cape Coast stadium in a crunchy fixture.

Following a positive start by the Ghana Premier League champions, their dominance paid off in the 22nd minute when Jonathan Sowah scored to put them ahead.

Medeama tried to add another goal before the half-time break, but all their efforts proved futile as Remo remained composed and resolute.

After showing some incursions in the early stages of the second half by the home side, the Nigerians lifted up their performance and started to ask questions.

Remo took over the last ten to fifteen minutes and was dominating the game, but Medeama's defence were able to deal with the threats that came along.

The second leg of the tie will take place next week in Nigeria at the Remo Stars stadium in the Ogun State, where Medeama will try to book qualification to the next round of the Champions League.

The winner of the tie will come up against Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round.