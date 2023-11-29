CAF Champions League: Medeama SC eye quarterfinal berth despite opening day defeat in Cairo

Medeama SC's administrative manager, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, has expressed the team's determination to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League despite their opening day defeat to Al Ahly.

The Ghanaian champions were beaten 3-0 in Cairo last Saturday, making it a disappointing start to their group stage campaign.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Zutah said, "The focus is to try as much as possible to qualify out of the group, we know it will not be an easy task, but we hope to do that."

Medeama will host CR Belouizdad in their second group game on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Afterwards, they will host Tanzania's Yanga SC, and Zutah believes that winning both home games will be crucial in their quest to progress.

"Fortunately for us, we are playing two games at home against Belouizdad and Yanga SC here and if we are able to win all two games, we have 6 points and then we will see how we can pick results from other centres," he said.

Despite the challenge ahead, Zutah remains optimistic about Medeama's chances, stressing that the team will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of success.