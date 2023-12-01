CAF Champions League: Medeama stage remarkable comeback, secures victory against CR Belouizdad

Ghana champions Medeama SC staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

The Tarkwa-based outfit came from a goal down to claim a staggering 2-1 triumph to record their first three points of the campaign.

A stoppage-time goal from versatile defender Kamaradini Mamudu did the trick for the Ghanaians at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Medeama had the first threat on goal very early in the match when defender Kamaradini Mamudu's header from a corner-kick struck the framework.

Even though the hosts dominated the match, it was the Algerians who got the breakthrough after Ishak Talal Boussouf was fouled inside the box.

Midfielder Abdelraouf Benguit stepped to convert the penalty kick to give Belouizdad the advantage in the 39th minute.

Medeama got a quick response on the stroke of half-time after a free-kick from Kamaradini Mamudu took a deflection of Daniel Lomotey to beat goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz.

The Yellow and Mauves came close to getting getting the lead in the 85th minute, but Derrick Fordjour's effort from close range was brilliantly saved Alexis Guendouz.

Medeama finally got the match-winner as Kamaradini Mamudu headed home cross from Kwadwo Amoako.

The Yellow and Mauves will welcome Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC to the Baba Yara Stadium next Friday in their next game.